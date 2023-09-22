Dark Mofo Has Been Nixed For 2024 So Alert The Coven & Redirect Your Broomsticks

Eccentric arts and music winter festival Dark Mofo has sadly announced that it’ll be taking a break in 2024, leaving punters who travel to Tasmania for the radical celebration gutted.

As reported by ABC News, Dark Mofo’s artistic director, Chris Twite — who was just announced as the festival’s new artistic director this year after Leigh Carmichael stepped down — revealed on Friday morning that the beloved festival will be taking a step back next year.

“Whilst it’s a tough decision, it allows us the time to ensure we have a festival for another decade of darkness,” Twite said, per the publication.

“It allows us to face, head-on, rising costs and changing conditions to ensure that future for a full return in 2025, and to lay the foundation for the festival for another decade.”

The bruja in me is crying.

Although Dark Mofo is donezo for 2024, the website states that two of its staple rituals — the Winter Feast and the Nude Solstice Swim, AKA my fave — will continue.

“After 10 years of darkness, and in preparation for 10 more, Dark Mofo is pausing in 2024 for a period of renewal,” the website reads.

“Since Dark Mofo’s inception back in 2013, the festival has felt the weight of shifting conditions and the burden of escalating costs. While 2023 left an indelible mark, it also exacted its toll, prompting the decision to pause, reflect and plan out a more sustainable future.

“We will return—whole and bountiful—in 2025.”

As Dark Mofo plays a huge part in tourism for our friends down south, Tassie Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the state government will work closely with the tourism sector to attract visitors over the winter.

“There’ll be other areas that we can invest in to ensure that all hospitality businesses and tourism businesses don’t have any negative effects as a result of Dark Mofo having one year off,” he said, per ABC News.

“There’s plenty to do and see in Tasmania during the winter months.”

I reckon to replace the pentagram-shaped hole in our hearts that Dark Mofo left, the Tassie Cadbury factory should hold a Willy Wonka-like comp, complete with a choccie river.

And the Nude Solstice Swim should be in the river!!!!

Ugh, my mind. Hire me to boost your tourism, Mr Rockliff.

Image source: Instagram / @Dark_mofo