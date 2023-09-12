In-Flight Entertainment Soars To New Levels As Couple Gets Busted Joining The Mile High Club

Across all airlines, there’s one exclusive club that everyone wants to become a member of, but nobody wants to see you join. But enough about the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge, this is about the esteemed establishment of the mile high club.

The internet has been going feral for the last few days over the the hilariously awkward moment where a couple got busted tryna bust it in a busted airbus bathroom.

Passengers on an easyJet flight in the UK reportedly began to hear alarming noises coming from the plane’s bathroom, before adding two and two and realising what those sounds were.

As shown in the footage here, the passengers who weren’t busy getting jiggy with it contacted one of the flight stewards who then decided that it was time for a “random security check” of the cabin.

Lo and behold… Here’s a picture – and you’ve already read this far so don’t get prudish now.

An easyJet steward congratulates the mile high club’s newest initiates.

(Image Source: X/Twitter @aroundliv).

The spicy footage being passed around Twitter / X.com, whose new name is finally appropriate, has received over a million views there and on Reddit.

Naturally the confirmation of everyone’s speculation was met with an eruption of applause and cheer, usually reserved by white people for when the plane lands.

Once caught red handed, one member of the intimate couple took a moment to bask in the glory, before closing the door again and presumably apologising to his partner for unexpected turbulence.

While many other passengers on the flight were amused, some shouts of disgust can be heard in the footage. Though this could be because they saw the cost of airline food.

READ MORE A Couple Are Seeking A Full Refund After They Got Stuck Next To A ‘Farting’ Dog On Their Flight

It has not been confirmed whether any arrests were made, but we can confirm nobody in the video was already cuffed.