The tech firm hired by the Victorian Government to handle communications with people confirmed to have coronavirus was only asked to use languages outside of English on Monday, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Citing unnamed sources, the outlet claims Whispir was given the directive more than two months after the company was first asked to solicit test results, communicate with folks in quarantine, and help with contact tracing efforts.

Language had been a “blind spot” in the state’s fight against the pandemic, an anonymous source told the AFR.

The claim comes amid concerns over rising case numbers in the local government areas of Brimbank, Hume, Darebin, Moreland, Casey, and Cardinia.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Victoria’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos acknowledged those regions are home to many people who don’t use English as a first language.

The government’s messaging is “designed to make sure we are reaching our public health message to everyone in our state [so] everyone is aware of the risks and obligations,” she said.

“We acknowledge the challenges in some communities for whom English may not be their first language in understanding the public health messaging, and this is why we are going to double our efforts in working with those communities,” she added.

Door-knocking efforts and roundtable discussions with community leaders will be held in impacted communities, she said.

