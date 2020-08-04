Thanks for signing up!

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says on-the-spot fines for individuals breaching coronavirus restrictions will rise to nearly $5,000 as the state battles to minimise new infections in the community.

Speaking in Melbourne this morning, Andrews said the go-to fine for people found to breach their self-isolation order will hit $4,659. That’s nearly triple the prior fine, which totalled $1,652.

Andrews said that teams of public health officials and Australian Defence Force personnel have conducted door-knocks on more than 3,000 homes to check in on Victorians asked to self-isolate.

Of that number, more than 800 people were not at home at the time of the door-knock.

“We don’t want it to come to that,” Andrews said of the upgraded fines.

“We want people to be where they are supposed to be, because that is how we will get past this.”

In response to those individuals not being present at the time of the door-knocks, Andrews clarified rules regarding exercise for those told to self-isolate.

“You will need to stay in your home, or on your property,” he said.

“Fresh air at the front door. Fresh air in your front yard or backyard, or opening a window.”

The Premier apologised to folks who were complying with their stay-at-home orders, saying, “we have simply no choice but to move to that setting.”

Those 800 incidents have been referred to Victoria Police, Andrews added.

News of increased fines comes after Andrews expressed concerns that individuals still felt compelled to work, despite the guidelines around their self-isolation.

The State Government previously announced a $300 payment for those awaiting the results of their coronavirus tests, and a one-off $1,500 payment for those asked to self-isolate.

Victoria today counted a further 439 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 147.