More than 120 people across three Australian states have fallen crook in the last week after eating bagged baby spinach contaminated with toxic weeds and dozens of them sought medical attention or were even hospitalised. Seems like we definitely need some spinach substitutes rn.

NSW Health issued a warning on Thursday evening urging people to bin packs of Riviera Farms baby spinach bought from Costco. Over the weekend a number of other products from Woolies, Coles and ALDI have also since been added to the recall list, so make sure you check what’s sitting at the bottom of your veg crisper.

The symptoms of consuming the weeds can include delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision, dry mouth and skin and fever.

Chief scientist at Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens Dr Brett Summerell told Guardian Australia it was likely a type of nightshade was growing alongside the spinach after all the heavy rain and was harvested and packaged with it.

“When young, they are just a few dark green leaves which is probably not that much different to spinach. You’re harvesting all these leafy greens now at a very young age, sometimes it can be quite difficult [to identify].”

In a strange plot twist in this recall story, Summerell also had to warn people against deliberately getting a bag of ‘nach to seek out a cheap high on the garden supply.

“People might be tempted to go out picking weeds thinking that they’ll get some sort of high [but] it’s really important to remember yes, there might be a hallucinogenic side to this, but there’s a whole lot of really horrible health issues,” he said.

Lol.

But no one wants to see Gran freaking out under the dinner table this Christmas, so what leafy greens can you use instead?

Raw spinach substitutes

Baby spinach leaves are very tender so they’re great for salads. As a replacement, try rocket leaves, radicchio, endive, sorrel, pea shoots, kale, beetroot leaves or any type of good ol’ lettuce. Even the dandelions growing in your lawn are edible so why not harvest a few of those for free? Just please make sure you know what you’re pulling up.

You can also try adding some green to your salads with sliced fennel, cabbage or celery instead. Or try loading up on herbs like parsley.

Cooked spinach substitutes

There are so many delicious leafy greens on offer that shine when they’re cooked.

Silverbeet or chard is an obvious one. The taste is very similar to spinach and the stems are just as delicious and healthy as the leaves — do not throw them out! They’re still in season but not for much longer so now’s the time.

Another good option is to look for any leaves you get attached to other vegetables. Aforementioned beetroot leaves are delicious cooked and they’re basically free if you’re already buying the beetroots.

Try radish leaves (similar taste to spinach), carrot tops (a more herby, lemony parsley flavour), turnip greens (bitter like radicchio, great cooked with onions and bacon) or even cauliflower leaves if you happen to be buying a cauliflower.

The many varieties of kale are also good alternatives, though kale’s not in season anymore so it might be pricey.

You could also sub in any Asian greens, like bok choy, pak choy, tatsoi, Chinese broccoli or water spinach. Many of these are grown in hydroponic farms so they’re available year-round.

If you’re looking for more inspiration, go to your local farmer’s market and ask the growers. They’ll know what’s available and delicious right now and will probably have a few pro cooking tips too.