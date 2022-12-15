At least nine people have been hospitalised with severe symptoms in Sydney after eating contaminated bagged baby spinach and fkn hell, I’m trying so hard to eat healthy food.

New South Wales Health urged people to throw out packets of Riviera Farms-brand spinach they bought from Costco with an expiry date of December 16. It said on Wednesday evening the product was “not safe to consume”.

Some of the reported symptoms from the nine people, who are from four different households, have been severe and included “hallucinations, delirium, rapid heartbeat and blurred vision”, according to health authorities.

A Riviera Farms spokesperson said on Wednesday the spinach was possibly “contaminated with a weed which can have health consequences if consumed”.

“As soon as we were advised of the possible weed contamination from one of our customers, we immediately advised them to remove our impacted spinach from their shelves and contacted state health and federal food authorities,” the statement said.

“There is no suggestion, and to our knowledge no possibility, that any other products have been impacted by this weed.

“Riviera Farms has been in the business of providing fresh food since the 1880s, and we are saddened to confirm that we have likely had our first-ever significant contamination incident.”

Anyone with similar symptoms after eating baby spinach is advised to seek health advice immediately.

NSW Health said it didn’t know how many bags of spinach there were or how far across the country they travelled. NSW Health is working with the NSW Food Authority and other state authorities to investigate.

It is also unclear how the toxic weeds got into the spinach bags, but NSW Health said initial investigations suggest the presence of the contaminant was “accidental”.

Hey, maybe I’ll grow my own from now on. Or just stick to lettuce in your salads for a while.