Now that Stage 4 restrictions have been introduced in Melbourne, supermarkets have now introduced item limits to stop people from panic buying like we saw back in February.

As of today, Woolies customers across Victoria are only be allowed to buy two packs each of beef, chicken, lamb and pork, and only 1 kg of meat and poultry from the butcher and deli.

For fresh veggies, customers can also only be allowed to pick up 2 kg each of carrots, onions and potatoes.

For over 50 other items, including frozen veggies, long-life milk, pasta and eggs, there’s now a two-pack limit per customer.

Remember sanitiser and toiler paper? The two-pack limit applies for those, too.

Meanwhile at Coles stores in metro Melbourne, there’s also be a two-pack limit on mince meat, chicken breasts, and chicken thighs.

“We ask that you only buy what you need to ensure everyone in our community can purchase the products they need,” a spokesperson for Coles said in a statement, adding that the limits would be reviewed on a daily basis.

On top of that, both Coles and Woolies will now close their doors to new customers in Melbourne by 7:45 PM to comply with the new curfew.

The one exception will be Coles Express petrol stations, which are allowed to stay open after hours because they’re an essential service.

Although more restrictions are set to be announced later today, supermarkets – as well as butchers, bakers and other shops selling essential goods – won’t be prevented from opening during daytime hours.

The message is: don’t panic, and don’t panic buy.