In excellent and well overdue news, Sydney’s City of Randwick will now allow its residents to recycle soft plastics in a move that will hopefully inspire more environmentally conscious change across Australia.

The city’s mayor Dylan Parker made the announcement outside of the Randwick Recycling Centre where residents can now drop off their soft plastics.

“This is a great example of local government taking the lead and providing a local solution to a national problem,” Parker said in a press release.

“When REDcycle stopped collecting soft plastics across the country last year, it created a huge problem and has resulted in increased waste in people’s red bins and more material going to landfill.

“I’m very pleased we’ve been able to find a solution and to help our residents do the right thing by the environment.

“Hopefully a program like this might be able to be expanded for use in other council areas and across the state as our country tackles the challenging issue of soft plastic recycling.”

As Parker mentioned, soft plastic recycling in this country has indeed been put through the absolute wringer by governments and private companies alike.

In November it was revealed supermarkets were not, in fact, recycling the soft plastics that customers dropped off at stores, despite claiming they were.

Per the city’s website, residents can now drop their soft plastics off at the Randwick Recycling Centre located at 72 Perry Street, in Matraville.

It is open Monday – Friday from 6am – 2:45pm and on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30am – 2pm for all your soft plastic recycling needs.

You simply have to give props to Randwick councillors for taking it upon themselves to fix this problem.

Perhaps if all local governments engaged a local recycling company to do the same, we might all be able to breathe a little easier. Literally and figuratively.