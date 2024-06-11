Citipointe Christian College has issued an “expression of regret” two years after the school made headlines for a controversial and homophobic student contract.

Back in February 2022, the school was rightfully called out after asking parents to sign a contract that confirmed their child would identify as the gender they were assigned at birth, among a number of other things. The contract was quickly withdrawn following backlash.

“We believe that God intends sexual intimacy to occur only between a man and a woman who are married to each other,” the contract read.

“We believe that God has commanded that no sexual activity be engaged in outside such marriage.

“We believe that any form of sexual immorality (including but not limited to” adultery, fornication, homosexual acts, bisexual acts, bestiality, incest, paedophilia, and pornography) is sinful and offensive to God and is destructive to relationships and society.

“We believe that God created human beings as male or female.”

One specific clause in the contract reserved the right to exclude students if they identified differently.

“Whilst each student is individually valued and equally encouraged to pursue opportunities in both academic and co-curricular activities, I/we agree that, where distinctions are made between male and female (inclusive of, but not limited to, for example, uniforms, presentation, terminology, use of facilities and amenities, participation in sporting events and accommodation) such distinctions will be applied on the basis of the individual’s biological sex,” a clause in the contract reads.

“The Parents acknowledge and accept that, should I/we not share the college’s commitment to fostering these fundamental doctrinal precepts, this will constitute a serious departure from the religious precepts upon which Citipointe Christian College is based and will afford Citipointe Christian College the right to exclude a student from the College who no longer adheres to the College’s doctrinal precepts including those as to biological sex.”

Now — more than two years later, and after the school’s principal resigned following backlash — the school has issued an “expression of regret”, but notably, not an apology.

“The Enrolment Contract contained statements on gender and sexuality which were drawn from the Christian Outreach Centre’s Declaration of Faith. However, the Christian Outreach Centre and the College acknowledge, on reflection, that those statements were distressing to members and allies of the LGBTIQA+ community,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that “a small group of parents took action under the Anti-Discrimination Act” and those complaints have since been resolved.

As part of the settlement reached with families, the school provided a donation to an unnamed youth mental health training charity. However, the sum was not disclosed.

“Christian Outreach Centre has also facilitated a donation to a charity which provides assistance and training with respect to youth mental health issues, including with respect to diversity and inclusion,” the statement read.

“We will move forward in encouraging our students to achieve their personal best and to contribute to the common good.”

Former teacher and parent at the school Helen Clapham-Burns — who resigned in protest — told 9 News that the statement was a welcome development.

“The expression of regret says the college is committed to continuing to reviewing and strengthening its anti-discrimination policies,” she said.

“This is really important to me both as a parent and a Christian educator who strives to love in an inclusive way.”

After the backlash to the student contract, the school made headlines for a similarly cooked contract that forbid gay teachers.