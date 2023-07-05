More Than A Dozen Kids Have Been Rescued From Sexual Abuse After A Bag Search At Syd Airport

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses child sexual abuse.

More than a dozen children have been rescued from sexual abuse in the Philippines after a combined effort between local and Australian police.

Australian Border Force officers in Sydney allegedly found child abuse material in the bag of a Queensland man back in January, as well as messages detailing the man’s alleged plans to pay a third party to sexually abuse children in the Philippines.

The AFP then contacted the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Centre (PICACC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), the latter of which then searched four locations it obtained warrants for in the country’s south in June.

The search led to the rescue of 16 children, the youngest of which was only 10 years old.

It’s believed to be the largest number of children saved from sexual abuse at once, police have said.

The kids have now been placed into state care.

“This case highlights how vital it is for law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and resources globally, because predators are not confined by borders,” said AFP Senior Officer in Manila, Detective Superintendent Andrew Perkins in a statement.

“This is a record number of children rescued in a single operation and we are grateful to be able to support the efforts of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Centre to remove these children from harm.

“However, these children’s lives have been irrecoverably damaged and we know there are too many other children still at risk.

“That is why we will never give up our fight to keep children safe and stop those who try to exploit or abuse them.”

The Queensland man was charged with intentionally importing tier two goods (which includes child abuse material), possessing child abuse material or using a carrier service and grooming a person to make it easier to engage in sexual activity with a child outside of Australia.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man after he failed to appear in court on May 30.