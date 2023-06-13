Elliot Page Claimed Multiple Adults In The Film Industry Tried To Groom Him When He Was A Teen

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and child sexual abuse.

Elliot Page has recalled harrowing instances of sexual assault during his time as a teen star in a distressing chapter of his memoir, including one instance with a director who he claims tried to groom him.

Page said the director, who wasn’t named, made him “feel special” with “frequent texts” and books that were “gifted” to him.

Page met the director when he was a teenager living in Canada, and said the man took him to dinner “at Swan on Queen West”, a French diner, per Insider.

However, at the dinner, Page claims the director began “stroking my thigh under the table” and whispered to him: “You have to make the move, I can’t.”

The story was just one of several distressing anecdotes Page shared in his memoir Page Boy which recalled instances of grooming and assault he survived when he was underage.

In a chapter titled “Leeches”, Page claimed that not long before this instance with the director, a different crew member had also tried to groom him.

“In between takes he would talk to me about art and films, Kubrick naturally,” Page wrote.

“He invited me to hang out on a Saturday afternoon. After a walk in the rain he grabbed me, asserting we go upstairs. Pulling me in to his body, I could feel his hard cock against me.”

While shooting the movie Hard Candy in Los Angeles when he was just 17, Page described being assaulted by a man who he said worked on the film.

“He was funny and strange, and he was kind to me,” Page recalled, per Insider.

“We spoke about books, discussed films and obscure, depressing graphic novels.

“A glint in his eyes made me feel seen, supported. He had a sweetness even.”

After the film’s wrap party, Page said that the man took them back to Page’s apartment and followed him in, where he steered Page into the bedroom with “his hands on my shoulders.”

Page wrote that, feeling scared, he “went stiff with a smile,” and was “unsure what to do.”

“He laid me down on the bed,” Page wrote.

“Starting to remove my pants, he said, ‘I want to eat you out.’ I froze. After it was over, he tried to stay in the bed with me. I had thawed marginally and told him he couldn’t, to get out. He slept on the couch.”

He said the man went on to become a director, but didn’t name him, and also briefly mentioned another female crew member from a different film who he said assaulted him repeatedly over several years.

Elliot Page sadly noted that his uncertainty around his identity made him a “perfect target” for sexual predators who prey on the vulnerable.

“As puberty transmuted me into a character I had no interest in playing, my isolation, insecurity, and unknowing grew. I desperately needed to anchor myself,” he wrote.

“In new cities, with no friends, alone in hotel rooms, it was not hard for someone to prey. I’m sure they sense that.”

Elsewhere in Page Boy, Elliot Page also recalled being threatened with corrective rape by an A-list celebrity at a party — a claim that was corroborated by multiple anonymous sources.

It’s clear Page has been through a lot — I’m so glad he’s finally able to share his trauma and heal from these awful experiences.

Image: Mike Coppola / Getty Images