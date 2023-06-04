Elliot Page Reveals A Famous Actor Threatened To ‘Fuck’ Him To Make Him ‘Realise’ He Wasn’t Gay

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses homophobic abuse.

In his upcoming memoir Pageboy, Elliot Page has opened up about the harrowing time a famous actor threatened him with corrective rape and told him being gay “doesn’t exist”.

In a chapter titled “Famous Asshole at Party”, Page revealed that two months after he came out as gay during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference in February 2014, an “acquaintance” approached him a party in Los Angeles.

“You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men,” the actor told Page.

“I’m going to fuck you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

I feel sick. You have to be a truly vile piece of shit to threaten someone with corrective rape — the rape of LGBTQIA+ people to “cure” them off their sexual orientation.

The actor bumped into Page at the gym a few days later and tried to back-pedal his revolting, homophobic comments and threat.

“I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear,” the actor said.

“I think you might,” Page replied.

Page, who came out as trans in December 2020, told People he included the fucking awful experience in Pageboy to show the tirade of abuse people in the LGBTQIA+ community receive, and how it’s normalised.

“I’ve had some version of that happen many times throughout my life,” he said.

“A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful.

“I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the shit we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual.

“How we navigate that world where you either have more extreme, overt moments like that. Or you have the more, like, subtle jokes.

“[In Hollywood] these are very powerful people. They’re the ones choosing what stories are being told and creating content for people to see all around the world.”

The Oscar-nominated actor told People he was “purposely” not sharing the dickhead’s name but myriad people at the party witnessed and heard the vile incident.

“But he will hear about this and know it’s him.”

Elliot Page also revealed in his memoir that he had a relationship with House of Cards star Kate Mara while she was dating the “lovely and talented” Max Minghella.

The Umbrella Academy star didn’t confirm that Mara gave him permission to publish this story, but he did tell People she’d read the book and will be appearing with him at a Pageboy event in Los Angeles this month.

Pageboy will be hitting the shelves on June 6 and is currently available for pre-order. If you can’t wait to get your hands on a copy, you can read the first chapter here.

Image credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMulla via Getty Images