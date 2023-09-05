Australian Police Have Released Images Linked To Child Abuse In Hopes Of Cracking Cold Cases

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses child sexual abuse.

Investigators have released images linked to historical child abuse incidents with the hope that the Australian public can assist in cracking the cold cases.

Acting Assistant Commissioner at the Australian Federal Police, Helen Schneider, said she hoped the four “background images” could serve as clues that may potentially help in removing vulnerable children from harm.

The images include a room with a fireplace, pictures of “distinctive brickwork” and yellow curtains, and a bed frame, Schneider said on Monday. Police also believe the photos were taken in Australia.

“These images are from older images and so we believe that the child victims in these matters are now adults,” she said. “We ask all Australians in the community to help us in terms of looking at these images and seeing if they can recognise any of those distinctive features.

“The slightest piece of information can lead to assisting vulnerable victims, identifying new victims, or potentially the arrest of an offender.”

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is specifically seeking assistance from real estate agents, tradespeople, builders and others who could recognise specific features from the photos.

The images, which have been released as part of the Trace an Object initiative, can be viewed on the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation website. As of August 30, the AFP has received 908 tip-offs from the public thanks to the initiative.

The call to action also coincides with Child Protection Week, which aims to draw attention to the harm experienced by Australian children.

The Guardian reported that the National Association for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect used the week’s launch to call for a summit on protecting minors.

“It’s not fair that three out of five – that’s 60 per cent – of Australians experience at least one form of maltreatment in childhood… Either physical, emotional, sexual, domestic violence or neglect,” the association’s chief executive, Leesa Waters, said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also been contacted by the association, who urged the government to initiate the proposed summit.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.