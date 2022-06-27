A car has driven through the Blockade Australia climate protests in Sydney and looks to have rammed people as they marched through the city’s CBD.

Footage from a Nine News helicopter shows a large grey four-wheel-drive SUV crossing an intersection as protesters walked up the street.

The moment a car drives through the Blockade Australia protest in the Sydney CBD. @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/hkMQE7RIiv — andrew rickert (@_rockrit) June 27, 2022

The car appears to hit a person in a hi-vis vest with their hand up to signal the vehicle to stop. The car then continued to drive through the intersection and ram several other demonstrators on the road as more people ran to help.

It is not known whether anyone was hurt and at the time of writing a spokesperson from NSW Police told PEDESTRIAN.TV it is reviewing footage of the incident.

Blockade Australia’s large demonstration across Sydney disrupted peak hour traffic on Monday morning. Protesters blocked roads with bins and signs as they marched through the city.

Another protestor held up city-bound traffic at the northern entrance of the Sydney Harbour tunnel where she stopped their car across multiple lanes. They then allegedly chained themselves to the steering wheel with a bike lock around their neck.

NSW Police have made 11 arrests linked to the climate action protests in Sydney and are expected to give further information on Monday afternoon.

More to come.