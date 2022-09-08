The heart-broken dad of one of the teenage girls killed in the Buxton car crash has shared the haunting text message she sent him before her death.

John Van De Putte was in hospital when he lost his 14-year-old “baby girl” Lily in the tragic crash that took five other teenagers, all aged 14 to 16.

While he was in surgery, his phone received a text from Lily that said: “Dad, can i go out tonight?”

He didn’t see the text until he got out — but by then it was too late.

“The answer would have been no,” the devastated father revealed, per The Daily Telegraph.

“It was a school night, but I never got the text.”

The father of a girl who died in last nights Buxton car crash says he doesn’t hold a grudge against the 18 year-old driver. John Van Putte, who lost his daughter Lily, told me “we don’t hold any grudges against the driver because he is going to go through hell.” @abcnews pic.twitter.com/cu1yrwtZAG — Harriet Tatham (@HarrietTatham) September 7, 2022

There were six teens in the Nissan ute when it collided with a tree. The driver, 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards, was the sole survivor. He was found “screaming for help” in the mangled vehicle and was able to talk to paramedics who treated him.

John tearfully said he doesn’t feel anger towards Tyrell, who was his daughter’s friend.

“I’m not angry with him, he’s going to go through hell as it is,” he said.

Tyrell has since been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and was denied bail. He will be appearing at Picton Local Court on Thursday.

Tributes for the dead teenagers, all of which attended Picton High School, have been flowing as the community tries to come to terms with its grief.

Elly Mount, a friend of the two younger girls in the crash, told reporters she was struggling to come to terms with the tragic events. “I just feel like I can’t wake up,” she said, per Sydney Morning Herald.