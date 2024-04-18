Bruce Lehrmann’s Lawyer Admitted He’s Lowkey Cheering That Train Wreck Case Is Done

Bruce Lehrmann’s lawyer in his defamation case against Network 10 has added even more salt to Lehrmann’s open wounds, by publicly declaring he’s absolutely cheering the trial is over because he doesn’t have to deal with the rapist and liar anymore.

Imagine being paid to work for someone and wishing you chose to not get paid instead. Well that’s practically the situation that barrister Steven Whybrow SC was in, revealing to the press at an event he was given an ultimatum before the case ended.

Steven Whybrow SC appeared at a conference this week, making his first public statements since Bruce Lehrmann’s spectacular legal loss.

“It’s the end of it for me, thank god,” he said with relief.

Whybrow — who has been representing Lehrmann since 2022 — revealed that at one point, his partner threatened to leave him unless he left Lehrmann.

“My partner said to me … ‘you choose Bruce or you choose me’, and I’ve decided to choose her,” he recounted.

Ouch. Someone, please send this partner a “hey girly” text letting them know that it really shouldn’t have come to that…

The five-week-long trial — which took four months for a result — concluded on Monday, April 15, after Justice Michael Lee delivered his two-and-a-half hour long zinger-filled decision in a Federal Court in Sydney.

Now if you’re a lawyer who’s represented a client for months of your life, and you’re expecting a decent pay-out for your effort, it would make sense that you would read the 324 page judgement published by the Federal Court, given that the information in it might be interesting to you and your client going forward.

Not so, Steven Whybrow.

“Think of it as a 300-page book that you got prescribed in Year 11 for a subject that you’re sick of. It’s not something that I’ve managed to get to yet,” the barrister said.

While that’s partly relatable — shoutout to my Year 11 biology teacher, nothing you did could keep me from dropping — it’s also not, because I haven’t ever had to spend months working with Bruce Lehrmann.

Nor would I ever, and I wouldn’t need my partner to help me come to that choice.