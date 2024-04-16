The Second Biggest Loser In The Bruce Lehrmann Defamation Case Is The Person With A Tattoo Of Him

In a historic win for survivors, the media, and justice, Bruce Lehrmann “more likely than not” raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament House in 2019 ruled Justice Michael Lee on a balance of probabilities. The two biggest losers of this outcome were 1) the aforementioned rapist, and 2) that person with a Bruce Lehrmann tattoo on their arm.

Just like Lehrmann’s defamation case, regrettable tattoos are hilarious for onlookers, and mistakes for the person who initially wanted it. Can’t wait to see this one on an episode of Tattoo Redo!

The tattoo in question is a detailed black and grey portrait of Lehrmann’s face, with the words “Real Victim” above his head in Arial font, and “Survivor” written below it.

An image of it was shared to the subreddit r/Australia, where netizens were less than impressed.

Art is subjective, but I think most people would agree that this tat ain’t it.

To say this tattoo aged like milk would be defamatory … to milk.

As well as Reddit, the tattoo was also posted to X (formerly Twitter) where folks such as The Sydney Morning Herald’s Kate McClymont and Six News’ Leonardo Puglisi (ya know, that teenager who’s more trustworthy than 90% of Aussie media) shared their awe at the individual’s… creativity.

Now here’s a first: a Bruce Lehrmann tattoo! 👇 https://t.co/mQOrnwAMYk — Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) April 5, 2024

thinking about the Bruce Lehrmann tattoo again https://t.co/7KNRpl8UC2 — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) April 15, 2024

Redditors took turns ripping into the tattoo, however others questioned its authenticity.

“Surely this is an AI tattoo not real. Who would be so stupid?” one user wrote.

Well, it would appear that the tattoo IS real, and somebody does have it permanently on their body. Yikes.

The image of the ink was apparently first shared to a Facebook Group called “I SUPPORT BRUCE LEHRMANN”, which should give a clear indication on the dominant political ideology of its participants.

I’m sure the subject of the portrait would say he likes it, but after Lee’s verdict roasted Lehrmann for his “deliberate lies” I don’t think his tick of approval is worth much. Not that his self-admitted supporters would care.

Though maybe they don’t support him as much as they used to, as the Facebook Group has been re-named to the “I LOVE AUSTRALIA” group.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to the owner of the tattoo to inquire further, and did not receive a response.