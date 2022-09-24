CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged rape.

ACT Chief Justice Lucy McCallum has indicated that potential jurors in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, the man who allegedly raped former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins, should be excused if they follow Higgins on Twitter or are a “champion of the cause” per The Australian.

McCallum laid out a number of reasons why potential jurors should excuse themselves in the interest of impartiality. Those included if they attended the Canberra March 4 Justice protest where Brittany Higgins spoke, if they follow her on Twitter, or if they attended the National Press Club where Higgins and Grace Tame gave speeches.

McCallum called for any potential jurors who fit into those categories to come forward.

“I think anyone who’s participated in any of those events or who follows her on Twitter should probably come forward and seek to be excused, or at least for consideration as to whether they think they can [be impartial],” she said in the ACT Supreme Court on Friday, as per The Australian.

She then specified that if someone was a journalist or security guard at one of those events, they “wouldn’t necessarily need to be excused”.

“What I’m trying to flush out is anyone who has effectively indicated that they follow the cause or that they’re a champion of the cause.”

Justice McCallum noted that for any potential jurors with strong views the other way, the same would apply as reported by 9News.

As per The Guardian, Justice McCallum said, “It’s hard — it’s very hard”.

“I’m just going to have to ask people to search their souls and see if they can be impartial,” she continued.

It was recently revealed that Brittany Higgins would be taking the stand during the trial.

Lerhmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent. His trial is set to begin in the ACT on October 4.