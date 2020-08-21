Thanks for signing up!

The Queensland State Government has announced that social gatherings in the greater Brisbane area are to be limited to ten people, effective immediately, after a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement earlier today, saying in a statement:

Queensland has nine new cases of COVID-19 confirmed overnight. Six of those are linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and three are linked to cargo ships.

Outlining the new restrictions, she said:

In Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Moreton Bay, and Redlands, gatherings in people’s homes and outdoors will be limited to 10 people. Everywhere else, gatherings in people’s homes and outdoors will be limited to 30 people.

She added that:

Venues and events following COVID Safe Industry Plans can continue operating. Visits to aged care and disability accommodation services in Greater Brisbane, Ipswich and surrounds will be limited. Emergency departments will be required to use PPE to treat all patients and hospital visitors will be limited as soon as possible. Please stay safe: maintain social distancing, keep up good hand hygiene and stay home if you’re sick.

Palaszczuk urged Brisbane residents to “please stay safe, keep social distancing, and if you have any symptoms at all, stay home and get tested.”

As of Saturday August 22, Queensland has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with fifteen active cases. Six people in the state have died.