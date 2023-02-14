CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses transphobic abuse .

Tributes are flowing for transgender teenager Brianna Ghey after she was murdered on Saturday in Cheshire, England.

The UK teenager was found laying on a path with multiple stab wounds at Culceth Linear Park in Warrington. Emergency services were called shortly after 3pm, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and whilst police are saying it was a targeted attack ‘based on her gender identity’, they still aren’t calling it what it is – a hate crime.

As per BBC News, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans, said that officers were trying to establish the “exact circumstances” surrounding Brianna’s death. Despite fear and outrage (rightfully so), amongst the LGBTQI+ community in Cheshire, Evans urged “that there was no evidence suggesting the crime was hate related” and WTF would you call it then?

There were even earlier reports of The Times using Brianna’s deadname as well as incorrect pronouns and safe to say I am disgusted.

We are appalled to note that @thetimes have now updated their article on the killing of Brianna Ghey to remove all references to her being a girl and to add her deadname. Previous version:https://t.co/FYWQ4SMDyi Current version:https://t.co/g4TNG8p7f3 — Trans Safety Network (@trans_safety) February 13, 2023

Brianna Ghey had 31,000 followers on Tiktok, and tributes have been flowing for the teenager since the weekend. Her family released a statement outlining the “massive hole” that has been left in their family.

“Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Further tributes have been flowing across social media, with the likes of Yungblud and Fox Fisher taking to Twitter to share their outrage and heartbreak at yet another young trans life lost.

utterly heartbroken about the death of 16 year old brianna ghey. protect trans kids every day and fight relentlessly against anti-trans sentiment & legislations being pushed by our heinous government . rest in peace brianna ghey 🖤 — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 13, 2023

Say her name: Brianna Ghey Say her pronouns: She / Her Rest in Power 🏳️‍⚧️🌟 pic.twitter.com/CoUphw94QZ — Fox Fisher (@theFoxFisher) February 13, 2023

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help support the Ghey family through this truly horrific time, with donations already surpassing £61,000 ($106,000 AUD).

Extra patrols have been sent to the area, which is a popular dog-walking location, and a no-fly zone has been implemented over the park after a number of drones were spotted flying over the scene (fucking gross).

Brianna Ghey is also not the first trans girl murdered this year, with six trans women murdered in the UK and US this year alone. And until the police begin calling these deaths what they are – hate crimes – justice is not done in my eyes.

Brianna is one of 6 trans women murdered in 2023 already in the UK and US. Trans women of colour are at high risk of violence and are overrepresented in trans murder statistics. https://t.co/MtIxUitPTF — Jackie Turner (@JackieMaeTurner) February 13, 2023

Candlelit vigils are being organised and held by the LGBTQI+ community to mourn the death of Brianna Ghey, with vigils taking place in Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Brighton and London.

Helplines:

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between 3pm and midnight daily.



Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.