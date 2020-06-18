UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed criticism over his handling of Brexit, sparked by a weird little video and a jumbo packet of Tim Tams.

“Fucking Tim Tams,” one commenter wrote. “Jesus Christ. We are so fucking fucked.”

Quick recap: Since the UK’s remarkable separation from the European Union (EU), the Brits have been scrambling to secure new free trade agreements with other international partners.

It’s been a wild time, and wildly expensive for the UK. Things will get really spicy when the Brexit ‘transition period’ ends in December, so the Brits are real keen to iron out new deals with non-EU nations.

So, nations like Australia.

Taking to social media overnight, Johnson celebrated new free trade agreement talks. He also highlighted our economic relationship by big-upping Aussie products.

“I want a world in which we send you Marmite, and you send us Vegemite,” he said.

“We send you Penguins, and you send us, with reduced tariffs, these wonderful Arnott’s Tim Tams,” he added, holding a packet aloft.

While the video may have passed as another piece of naff politicking, critics have pointed out that any potential deal between Australia is unlikely to fill the economic hole left by Brexit – no matter how many crates of “absolutely delicious Australian wine” we send their way.

Both sides of the trade talks are optimistic a deal will be settled by the end of the year, and it may even include some changes to visa requirements for young Aussies visiting the UK. 

Until then, we’re left with a strange piece of political advertising, and some questionable marketing for Arnott’s.

