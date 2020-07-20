Thanks for signing up!

The Big Brother Australia finale is just days away, so you’d think tonight’s episode would be spicy as all hell. But unfortunately, it was really bloody boring.

Thankfully, an intruder entered the house – Banjo the dog – and honestly, he deserves to bloody win.

I love dogs so was good to see one on tonight’s show & also love his name Banjo ????????#BBAU — Brenna Rose ???????????? (@_BrennaRose) July 20, 2020

Most of the housemates understandably lost their minds, I mean, not only is it a source of outside communication after months in isolation, but its also a DOG. A DOG. A. D O G. Show some bloody respect!

But while Dan lost his marbles over Banjo, his house-bro Mat simply couldn’t care less.

Honestly, is this grounds for eviction? Nobody who doesn’t like dogs deserves to win.

Someone that doesn’t get excited about seeing a dog needs to be eliminated ASAP, those types of people freak me out. #bbau #bigbrotherau — Owen ???????????????????????????????????? (@otttoo6) July 20, 2020

The fuck that not even a DOG can cheer up Mat just shows the kind person he is. Gross. #bbau #bigbrotherau — MT ????‍♀️ (@mariahthorpex) July 20, 2020

How much of an asshole can Mat be to not even like that a dog is in the house?! What a prick. #BBAU @bigbrother_au — Stephen Anderson (@thestephena) July 20, 2020

Seriously Mat, cheer up. There’s a Labrador in the house, I’m fairly certain you legally have to smile in the presence of a dog.

Cannot believe Mat chose to sook instead of playing with the cutest dog ever ???? get him out. #BBAU — Brookelz (@brookewhatnow) July 20, 2020

I mean, we shouldn’t be surprised that there’s a dog in the house.

Why are the housemates surprised that there is a dog in the house? There has been 2 in there all along… Dan and Matt ????????‍♀️ #BBAU #BigBrotherAU — Taylor (@ItsTaylor_xxo) July 20, 2020

Matt not caring about dogs says all you need to know about him #BBAU — j☺️ (@jojoeyjo9) July 20, 2020

In a competition that’s ultimately judged by us, the people, you probably *don’t* want to say you don’t care for dogs.

Mat when the dog enters the house: don't care to be honest Australia: you what? #Child #bbau #bigbrother2020 — Daniel (@Mished24) July 20, 2020

Mat not caring about the dog makes him an instant loser in my eyes #bbau — Joe (@joe_not_hoe) July 20, 2020

Don't care about dogs?!!!! This really emphasizes why I don't care for you Matt #BBAU — Emma (@taupe_cat) July 20, 2020

Banjo deserves to win. Give him the prize, and lots of pats.

I vote for this adorable dog to win #BBAU so ridiculously cute!!! ???? love it ???? — Christopher Joonas Tiainen (@chris_joonas) July 20, 2020

So… Can we vote for Banjo?