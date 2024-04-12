Barkaa Is Taking Legal Action Over Alleged Racial Profiling Of Her Daughter At Chemist Warehouse

Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper Barkaa has taken a step forward in her alleged racial profiling dispute with pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse by taking legal action against the store.

In a video to her Instagram, the artist — whose real name is Chloe Quaylee — shared how while shopping with her 14-year-old daughter for makeup products at a Chemist Warehouse in Parramatta, her daughter was allegedly racially profiled by the staff there.

Barkaa shared how her daughter, Alinta-Jade Quaylee, was accused of stealing and stopped from leaving the store.

“He pointed to my 14-year-old daughter and said, ‘She stole something, stop recording me I am calling the police’,” shared Barkaa.

Barkaa’s daughter read out a powerful statement. Source: @barkaa__ Instagram.

When sharing the heartbreaking video, Barkaa deliberately tagged Chemist Warehouse in her post so that the store would see the consequences of what allegedly happened.

Now, a day after the original post, Barkaa has received hundreds of comments in support of her and her daughter, as well as communication from Chemist Warehouse itself.

However, the badass artist and advocate for First Nations issues shared on Instagram that she wouldn’t be talking to the business with just a phone call.

“Have got a message from Chemist Warehouse regarding what happened last night wanting to reach out and give me a phone call,” read a statement from Barkaa on a black and white tile.

“But they will be speaking with my legal team now.”

The artist thanked her followers for their support in this difficult time, and then explained why she has opted for legal proceedings in the caption.

“We are taking the legal route with this one because it wasn’t just the security guard, it was the acting manager at the time and the store who targeted my child,” Barkaa alleged.

“Nobody should ever be in a position like that who is aggressive and abusive towards women, especially teenage girls!”

In response to the allegation of racial profiling, Chemist Warehouse also released a statement on its own Instagram Page to “condone the ill-treatment” of customers, and assure customers of their safety while in stores.

“We are discussing further action with the security contractor in question,” read Chemist Warehouse’s statement.

This post was addressed by Barkaa in an Instagram Story, where she alleged that more needed to be done than with merely the security contractor, as the alleged issue was within the store itself.

“For them to put the blame on [the security contractor] is just gutless as fuck,” she said in a video.

Since her video, the statement has been deleted from Chemist Warehouse’s IG Story.

Barkaa’s post was filled with countless comments of support for her and her daughter, wishing her the best of luck in the upcoming legal battle.

“Enough is enough. So glad you are going legal. This has got to stop,” commented the host of Two Girls One Pod Yvie Jones.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Chemist Warehouse for comment.

