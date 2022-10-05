A brand new one-day music festival celebrating and championing First Nations artists is headed to The Gathering Place, Hanging Rock next month. First & Forever features a huge lineup curated by Adam Briggs (with a little help from Paul Kelly) including some of the biggest Indigenous names in music and art.

Artists like Baker Boy, King Stingray, Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum, Sycco, Barkaa, Kobie Dee, Christine Anu and Tasman Keith will be headed out to the lands of the Dja Dja Wurrung, Taungurung and Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Peoples on November 27 for the all-ages festival.

There are more than 20 acts on the extensive and electric lineup exploring and sharing First Nations culture and creativity onstage.

It’ll all kick off from 1pm on the Sunday afternoon with music stretching deep into the night as acts are showcased on a single stage at the revered Gathering Place.

Briggs shared the festival’s announcement on Wednesday morning. It’s part of the wider ALWAYS LIVE events popping off across Victoria over spring and summer and is a collaboration between Briggs’ Bad Apples Music and the Mushroom Music Group.

“Very proud of this line up and the work everyone has done around the launch of this event,” Briggs said.

“This is inclusive; everyone is welcome to come celebrate some good music!”

First & Forever is the fruit of the plans late Aussie music titan Michael Gudinski (AKA MG) was working on shortly before his sudden passing in early 2021.

Paul Kelly let slip that Gudinski was scheming up a massive First Nations event during his speech at the Mushroom Music founder’s funeral and had approached Kelly to play a part in its formation.

Per Beat, Briggs said he had an idea for a First Nations-led festival and it was Gudinski’s son Matt Gudinski who reached out to him with a similar pitch.

“For years I’d had an idea for a First Nations-led contemporary music festival, something cool and boutique that was really about the music and culture,” Briggs said.

“When Gudinski called me about a similar idea he’d had, we found this really collaborative working relationship. We both had a passionate approach to Melbourne, Victorian music and amplifying Blakfellas’ stories.

“MG got the ball rolling. After he passed, the ball was in my court. I had to take it home.”

Tickets for the inaugural First & Forever are on sale from Friday, October 14 through Frontier Touring and will set you back $79. Entry is free for kids under 12.

First & Forever Festival Lineup

Baker Boy

Budjerah

Jessica Mauboy

King Stingray

Sycco

Thelma Plum

Alice Skye

Busby Marou

Christine Anu

Dan Sultan

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan

Tasman Keith

Ziggy Ramo

Barkaa

Birdz

Dameeeela

Jess Hitchcock

JK-47

Kardajala Kirridarra

Kobie Dee