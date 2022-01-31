A COVID-19 subvariant — dubbed BA.2 or “the son of Omicron” — has been reported in more than 50 countries so far, with confirmed cases in NSW and Victoria. Meanwhile, we out here trying to catch a break like it’s the rarest Pokémon.

Yes, the BA.2 subvariant is really called the son of Omicron like someone out of Lord of the Rings. It’s also been called a sister variant, cousin variant or, in science speak, a sublineage. This is because it’s part of the Omicron family and not a whole new variant.

Let us explain.

What is BA.2 and where did it come from?

The nickname Omicron refers to the family of subvariants — the main ones are BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

The first BA.2 sample was collected in South Africa on 17 November 2021 as all arose at the same time from the same ancestor strain.

But due to the prevalence of BA.1 — the one that has spread around the world — the shorthand Omicron quickly came the common name for it, which scientists have said is now causing some confusion.



Delta, for example, had more than 200 sublineages, and experts say no doubt more Omicron sublineages will be described in future.

Just to clarify some confusion about what ‘Omicron’ is. ‘Omicron’ has always applied to the whole family (BA.1-3 – we’ve known about them all since late-Nov/early-Dec). But the prevalence of BA.1 meant that it got shorthanded as ‘Omicron’ – that’s causing some confusion now!???? pic.twitter.com/M4FwzGbluo — Dr Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) January 28, 2022

The reason we’re hearing about BA.2 now is because the proportion of its cases is increasingly rapidly. In several countries, including the UK, Germany, India and Denmark, BA.2 is replacing BA.1 in case numbers, which suggests it is more transmissible than BA.1.

How is BA.2 different to BA.1?

BA.2 has 32 of the same mutations as BA.1, but it also has 28 that are different.

Mutations like this are normal in a virus that has so many hosts and therefore more opportunities to evolve. At the moment each lineage is acquiring new mutations at a rate of two per month around the world.

So far experts have said there’s no evidence to suggest its symptoms are more severe, but it may be more transmissible.

In Denmark the government’s Serum Institute showed no differences in hospitalisations for BA.2 compared with BA.1, but on Jan 27 reported “preliminary calculations indicate that BA.2 is effectively well over one and a half times more contagious than BA.1.”

How effective are vaccines against BA.2?

While it’s early days, researchers are predicting there won’t be a significant different in vaccine effectiveness between BA.1 and BA.2.

One UK Health Security Agency report published on Jan 27 found vaccines were more effective against BA.2 in people who had received a booster shot.

“Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease was similar for BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages of Omicron,” the report read.

It found that two weeks following a booster, protection against symptomatic disease was 63 per cent for old mate BA.1 and 70 per cent for BA.2.

Unfortunately scientists don’t know yet whether prior infection with BA.1 will protect you against BA2.

READ MORE How Long Post Spicy Cough Should You Get Yr Booster & All Your Other COVID Qs Answered

Vaccines are still incredibly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalisation or death from COVID-19, regardless of variant.

How many cases are there in Australia?

So far 35 cases have been reported here, but we don’t know the exact numbers because not all PCR tests (and certainly no rapid antigen tests) undergo genomic sequencing to determine the variant.

“These … cases are indicative that it has arrived on our shores, and the true number is probably greater,” Professor Seshadri Vasan, COVID-19 project leader at the CSIRO, told the ABC.

The cases are in NSW Tasmania, ACT, Queensland, WA and Victoria.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed four cases of BA.2 in the state on Sunday and said there were “likely to be more”.

“We know that it is circulating in countries and we have seen it grow significantly,” she said.

“At the moment we don’t see that it is presenting anything different clinically in terms of the severity or its response to vaccine but we’ll obviously be watchful, monitor the situation closely.”

In Victoria, COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said authorities had detected “literally a handful” of cases with the Omicron sub-variant.

“We’re obviously following the international developments on the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron closely,” he said at a weekend press conference.

“It’s still very early days in understanding exactly how that’s moving around, I’m aware there’s a very small number of cases that have been detected here in Victoria.”

Should I be worried?

At this stage, if you’ve been triple-vaxxed, probably not.

The World Health Organisation has not listed BA.2 a “variant of concern” basically because it is not technically a variant, but it has said more research is urgently needed.

“As of 24.01.2022, the BA.2 descendent lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations, including in the spike protein, is increasing in many countries,” it said in a statement.

“Investigations into the characteristics of BA.2, including immune escape properties and virulence, should be prioritised independently.”

Commander Weimar assured Victorians the son of Omicron was “not a new variant”.

“As more information comes in, we’ll adjust our strategy if we need to,” he said.

“We’re all discovering new things every day here in Australia, just as we do elsewhere in the world.”

Hospitalisations have dropped in Victoria, but continue to rise in NSW, after the state recorded 52 deaths yesterday in its deadliest day of the pandemic.

In Victoria 37 per cent of the eligible population has received three doses of vaccine. In NSW, that figure is 39 per cent.



Please, for the love of Viggo Mortensen, get your booster ASAP.