The Federal Government has changed the timeline for booster shots to manage the spread and severity of Omicron.

The new variant has now been detected in multiple Australian states and there’s a lot of information flying around about it so we’re gonna bring you up to speed on all the deets.

Is Omicron dangerous?

While largely agree that while Omicron is extremely transmissible, there are early signs that it could be less dangerous than the previous Delta variant.

However, since we’re still in the early stages of this variant it’s best to remain cautious while more research is being undertaken.

For a full debrief on the ins and outs of the Omicron variant itself, [head HERE for our updated coverage].

How’s the Omicron situation in Australia?

There have been Omicron cases confirmed in NSW, South Australia, Victoria. There are currently 45 confirmed cases of the variant in New South Wales with 31 of those from community transmission.

Omicron could potentially be one of the reasons Australia’s why most populous state recorded its highest number of daily cases on Saturday December 11 since back in October with 560 new infections and 3 deaths.

Will a booster shot help?

While it’s still early days, the experts have been advising that a booster shot is the best form of defence against this new variant.

Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer have completed internal research showing that a booster dose of its vaccine provided a 25-fold increase in the number of antibodies the human body could use to fight the virus.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer Dr Mikael Dolsten has been optimistic about his company’s results saying “we now have a plan that will induce immunity that is likely to protect from infection”.

Moderna are also currently in the process of conducting internal research on the effectiveness of their product when used as a booster but are confident their shot will have a similar effect to that of Pfizer.

Noubar Afeyan is a representative from Moderna who stated that “our expectation is that a boosted person will be protected, certainly against serious disease and hospitalisation”.

What booster can I get in Australia?

Both Moderna and Pfizer have been approved for use as a booster shot by Australia’s senior vaccine advisory body, ATAGI.

You may get either Moderna or Pfizer regardless of which shot you had for your initial two doses.

The Astrazeneca jab was not included in list of recommended booster shots.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton agrees with ATAGI’s advice, tweeting that he will receive his Moderna/Pfizer booster by Christmas.

Thanks ATAGI. There is an urgent need for third doses/boosters. Don’t delay if you’re due. I’ll now get mine before Christmas. https://t.co/jhoR9s8g4E — Chief Health Officer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) December 11, 2021

When can I get the booster?

In the original rollout plan, we would’ve had to wait six months after our second jab to get our booster.

Now, the federal government has reduced that to five months.

This means that by the end of the year, 4.1 million Aussies will be able to get a booster rather than 1.75 million under the original guidelines, as per reporting by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Despite the alterations to the rollout, the end of the day vaccines are not our only form of protection against covid. Be sure to wear a mask when possible, sign-in to venues and keep a look out for exposure sites.

Stay safe out there, folks!