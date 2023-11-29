Aussies are urged to ensure their bank details are up to date as unclaimed Medicare benefits have totalled $234 million. In the words of Megan Thee Stallion, it’s time to get into “that cash shit” before Chrissy.

The Department of Social Services recently revealed that millions of Aussies could be missing out on money that is rightfully theirs as the government records $234 million in unclaimed Medicare benefits. While this could include a little cheeky refund from visiting your doctor, and benefit amounts vary per person, the average that is owed is $240. Sounds like enough cashola to buy yourself a little treat or two.

As Christmas, the new year and cozzie livs are catching up with Aussies, Minister of Government Services Bill Shorten is urging folks to make sure their bank details are up to date on the MyGov website and/or app so they can have a piece of the million dollar pie.

“We know Australians are doing it tough, and I want to reunite people with millions in unpaid Medicare benefits before the holidays,” Shorten said.

“It’s quick and easy. To claim, check your banking details are recorded and correct with Medicare and once your details are updated, any unpaid benefits will automatically be paid within 3 days.”

According to a media release from the Department of Social Services, young Aussies aged 18 to 24 are missing out the most, as it recorded more than 200,000 people of that age bracket are eligible for a refund.

(Image source: Ministers of the Department of Social Services)

It also revealed that NSW was the state with the largest amount — $72.6 million in unclaimed benefits — of eligible residents, followed by Victoria.

(Image source: Ministers of the Department of Social Services)

Aussies who have a MyGov account — which is about 390,000 folks — will soon receive a notification alerting them to the unclaimed money. However, according to the government, approximately 300,000 people who are owed money do not have an account at all and are urged to make one ASAP.

If you don’t have a MyGov account, here are other ways to get that bag, is:

The doctor’s office

After you pay for your visit, you can ask your doctor’s office to make an electronic claim.

According to the Services Australia site, this is the quickest way to make your claim. As per the website, when you ask them to make an electronic claim, they can process it as soon as possible. The Medicare benefit could be paid into either the account on your EFTPOS card that you used to pay or the bank account that’s registered with Services Australia.

When you make a claim, you may need to provide Services Australia with proof of payment, and if you paid with cash, your benefit will be handed to you electronically.

Mail

If you can’t make a claim at the doctor’s office or on MyGov, you can fill out this form and send it through the post.

The Services Australia site doesn’t say when the money is deposited. The refund is made electronically.

Service Centre

Aussies can also make claims through a service centre.

If you’re seeking to make a claim through a centre, Services Australia recommends that your bank details are up to date. However, the details will be confirmed before the claim is lodged.

You can use the website’s service centre locator to make your claim ASAP.

If you think you need to update your bank details, be sure to log into the MyGov app to make those changes. If you’re unsure, folks can click right here to learn more.