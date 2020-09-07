In news that I am truly saddened to announce, Neil Buchanan – aka the host of Art Attack – is not Banksy.

If you’re wondering why the heck anyone would even think the beloved children’s entertainer would be the infamously secretive artist, let me explain.

Basically, a conspiracy theory has been circulating online that he’s Banksy, and to be honest, it *kinda* checks out.

Just heard that it's rumoured Neil Buchanan is Banksy. If true, it's the funniest shit ever. Aintree's finest. He's a musician and art has followed in the cities of shows he's done allegedly. This is straight in the believe without question category . pic.twitter.com/LWU48wGekR — Scouseman (@ScouseMan_) September 4, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral, with countless people agreeing.

“They say not to believe everything you read online but I 100 percent believe this. Don’t even need to look up the cities for confirmation. Neil is Banksy, Banksy is Neil,” one diehard Art Attack fan wrote.

Buchanan hosted the iconic children’s show from 1990 to 2007, before it moved to Disney Junior to be hosted by Lloyd Warbey.

This man was my entire childhood and I will quite literally lose my shit if he turns out to be Banksy. I mean, what are the odds?!

But unfortunately, he has taken to his website to share a statement vehemently denying the rumours, which is probably what I’d do if I was Bansky. Disclaimer: I, Lavender Baj – writer of this here article – am not Banksy.

“We have been inundated with enquiries over the weekend regarding the current social media story,” the statement, entitled Neil Buchanan Is NOT Banksy reads.