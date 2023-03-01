Romanian tea-spillers have revealed Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate (who are currently rotting in a prison cell) have made some rather odd demands during their stay — one of which being a request for a hairstylist, despite Andrew being bald as hell.

According to Romanian news site Gandul, the Tate brothers apparently “demanded” a hairstylist and a PlayStation to make their stay in literal prison more comfortable. The nerve. The cheek. The gall. The audacity?

Per the news site, Romanian officials told the Tate brothers that “prisoners don’t play, they pray,” in response.

Not gonna lie, that’s kinda iconic. It’s the perfect “fuck you” to Mr “put me in jail”. Oh, how he probably wishes he never said that now.

The site also claims disposable razors are not allowed in the prison, so Tate can’t shave the shoddy regrowth on the top of his head. He clearly wants to keep the hairless Lorax look going, thus the demand for a hairstylist. It’s telling that he asked for a hairstylist instead of a razor, although I’m really not surprised.

The Tate brothers have spent two months in prison so far and recently had their sentence extended. They will remain there until at least March 29, but it’s looking like it could be a lot longer. Heheheh.

In case you missed it, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking in late December 2022. They’re still languishing in there while under investigation for the alleged kidnapping of two young women from the town of Voluntari, and it’s apparently real grisly in those cells.

Tate released an odd poem about his cockroach friends in his cell in late January, and it was the most bizarre thing I’ve read all year.

“They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light,” wrote poetess Andrew Plath.

“Cockroaches, lice and bed bugs are my only friends at night.”

Thank you for this contribution to literature, Andrew Seuss.

“They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.” pic.twitter.com/Mu9mMn5ork — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2023

DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) released a statement on December 29 confirming it raided the homes of suspects linked to coercion, physical violence, sexual exploitation and rape.

It said it identified six victims in a trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by members of an alleged crime unit.

The statement alleged that the suspects used the “loverboy method” to lure women to their homes on the promise of romance. They then allegedly kept the women under surveillance, subjected them to intimidation and control tactics, and forced them to work as pornographic models, per local news site G4.

The Tate brothers were not named in the statement, but local publication Gândul confirmed it did indeed pertain to them.

Guess they’ll be spending more time with the lice. At least the lice will have a lovely patch of fresh hair to sleep in now.