In an absolute Christmas miracle, The Killers will be playing an intimate one-off Sydney show next week and I for one will be ditching whatever plans I have that day to attend.

Frontier Touring announced that the band will be playing the special show at Liberty Hall, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park on Monday 19 December.

Hopefully you can get off work the next day ‘cos the gig will go down after midnight, when they’re done with their Qudos Bank Arena show on the same night.

Frontier Members pre-sale kicks off Thursday 15 December 10am AEDT before the general public on sale Friday 16 December 12:00pm AEDT.

The band is currently in the midst of the New Zealand and Australian leg of their Imploding The Mirage Tour.

The lads have been musical Santas on this tour as they also surprised New Zealand fans with a special intimate one-off show at Auckland’s Town Hall on November 21 after their Spark Arena show on the same night.

The Killers are set to play their second and final Melbourne show tonight at Rod Laver Arena, before heading to Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley on Saturday 17 December followed by the two final Sydney shows at Qudos Bank Arena and then, of course, the midnight show at Liberty Hall on Monday 19 December.