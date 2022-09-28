Soggy simp La Niña has claimed another victim: Strawberry Fields. Yep, the organisers have been forced to cancel next month’s festival due to hectic flooding.

The event was set to return to Tocumwal from October 28—30 but flooding along the Murray River meant critical access and entertainment areas were metres underwater, festival organisers said in a statement.

“At this stage it is not possible to commence event construction or be confident at all that the festival can safely take place,” the statement read.

“After consultation with our local stakeholders and emergency services we have been left with no alternative but to cancel.

“While the idea of throwing the first music festival exclusively accessible by houseboat, tinny, personal snorkelling or flotation device was somewhat tempting… we decided Australia probably isn’t quite ready for the concept just yet.”

I, for one, would go hog wild for a music festival that allows me to bop out while reclining on a pool lilo. A stellar concept if there ever was one, IMO.

Although Strawberry Fields won’t be going ahead next month, the good news is you can still cop your live music fix at the festival’s two side shows. Mali Blues collective Tamikrest will be performing alongside a gaggle of gorgeous local support at The Night Cat in Melbourne on October 28, while Moodymann and friends will be taking over The Thorn (also in Melbourne) on October 31.

The festival is also already locked and loaded for next year, with the event set to take place from November 17—19 2023.

Strawberry Fields 2022 ticket holders can request a refund (excluding fees) before midday on October 29 via Humantix. From that point onwards, any tickets that haven’t been refunded will automatically rollover to the festival’s 2023 dates.

More details about the festival’s refund policies can be found here.

It’s been a tough slog for festivals this year, with Splendour In The Grass suffering a similarly damp fate due to an unpredictable weather system. Who’d have thought climate change would wreak havoc on the live music industry?