You know what? It’s been a bit of a rough week and you deserve a treat. So please, sit back, relax and enjoy this truly incredible cover of Seal’s Kiss From A Rose, but instead of it being sung by Seal, its sung by actual seals.

Back in the mid-90s, Seal (the singer, not the animal) blessed our ears with the chart-topping hit we all know and love as Kiss From A Rose. It was included on the soundtrack for Batman Forever and picked up three Grammys in 1996 including Song of the Year. To put it simply, the song was a hit.

But like most good things, the internet has found away to make it infinitely better.

As you’d expect, the popular song has been covered countless times, but thanks to YouTubers Real Big Boys (aka John Whaskell and Dan Opal), we no longer have to wonder what Seal’s Kiss From A Rose would sound like if it were sung by actual seals. Honestly, give these men a Nobel Peace Prize.

The 39-second clip, created by the duo who work at The Late Night Starring Jimmy Fallon, shows various seals doing a damn good job at covering the iconic song. Obviously they’re not singing in English, you know, on account of the fact that they’re seals. But nevertheless, it’s a pretty solid effort.

In just two days, the video has amassed a whopping 379,000 views, largely because everyone on Twitter has fallen in love with this absolute masterpiece.

“Kiss From A Rose” by Seals pic.twitter.com/prsvJcZrPg — johnwhaskell (@johnwhaskell) May 7, 2020

Stop the internet, I want to get off.https://t.co/ITkHcbWNdb — Frank Turner (@frankturner) May 9, 2020

Kiss from a rose.

By seals. Great work. pic.twitter.com/eI6OnhKQf1 — Dyslexic_aDve (@Dyslexic_aDve) May 9, 2020

Unfortunately, I don’t think semi-aquatic mammals are eligible for Grammy nominations. But if they were, we all know these seals would be pulling a Billie Eilish and winning multiple categories at next year’s awards ceremony.

Seal (the musician) is yet to comment on the video, but we’re just going to assume there will be a Seal x Seal collaboration coming soon.