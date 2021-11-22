There are fans, there are stans, and then there’s this one rogue unit who’s gone and gotten the exact moment the drop hits in RÜFÜS DU SOL’s massive banger, ‘Innerbloom’, memorialised on them forever. Do I love this? It’s hard not to, really.

One fan has gone above and beyond to recognise that ‘Innerbloom’ moment – which is exactly at the 5 minutes and 46 second mark, by the way – and got it inked on them for time eternal.

You know the moment we’re talking about here – that exact second the synths give out, that little ticking beat comes in before the big trumpet-y synth kicks in and everything suddenly feels good and right in the world. Close your eyes and you can picture the moment – suddenly everything feels like it’s weightless and floating, and you’re arm in arm with your mates singing “if you want me, if you need me, I’m yours”.

Not even just on them, either. In them. In their mouth. This person has single-handedly kicked off the very specific indie sleaze tattoo trend again by getting “5:46” tattooed on the inside of their bottom lip.

TikToker @bekahs_world posted a video of her friend (TikToker @sofmadrid_) getting the drop blasted on the inside of her mouth last week, which has gone very fucking viral. So much so that the Aussie band have since followed Bekah on TikTok – making her the fifth account they follow alongside Lastlings, Flight Facilities, the NYC Governor’s Ball and… The Rock. What excellent and strange company to keep.

Who knows what this could mean for her and her TikToker-slash-super-stan friend, but if it’s not at least free passes to the nearest RÜFÜS DU SOL gig to them to at least hear ‘Innerbloom’ live, I’d be spitting ink.

As someone who has a tattoo of their favourite band (hello, Alexisonfire), I know how it feels to have so much of a deep connection to art that you literally want it on you forever. But when it hits right, you know you just gotta respect it right: with a dumbass tattoo you’ll have forever.