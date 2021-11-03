Get ready to turn the fuck up and bliss the fuck out, because RÜFÜS DU SOL is coming home for a string of truly gorgeous shows in 2022. It’s been a long time between ethereal, otherworldly drinks, but the Sydney trio are returning to their home turf to bring their massive, stunning setup for all of us in Australia and New Zealand.

The prodigal sons will kick their return tour off in Auckland, NZ on November 25th, before bringing it all to the mainland and running around the country from Brisbane on November 26, swinging it down the east coast and across the bottom of the country, and over to Perth on December 17th. Right at the doorstop of summer, it’s going to get steamy in there.

The RÜFÜS lads promise they’ll be bringing their “biggest show ever” to their motherland gigs, with the gorgeous sounds of long-time collaborator Jon Hopkins in the support slot for every show.

Look, I know I keep saying this is going to be beautiful, but I cannot stress just how stunning this show is setting itself up to be. After catching a bit of RÜFÜS at a packed-out stage at Coachella back in 2019, I have HIGH expectations for this show.

READ MORE Here's How All The Aussie Acts Performed At Coachella Festival 2019

It’s not just about playing the atmospheric bangers and big hits, these shows are shaping up to be a curation in energy, vibe, and atmosphere. The combination of exceptional light work with the iconic RÜFÜS sound – it’s heavenly. And the inclusion of Jon Hopkins and his perfectly-crafted soundscape electronica? Bliss. Pure bliss.

Tickets for all of the shows are on sale from 9am local time on Tuesday, November 9, and you can set yourself up with a cheeky presale on November 8th over on the tour’s website.

RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022

Saturday, November 26

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Friday, December 2

The Domain, Sydney

Saturday, December 10

Ellis Park, Adelaide

Thursday, December 15

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 17

Langley Park, Perth