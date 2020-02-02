When I say ‘iconic covers’, there are some pretty outstanding tracks that may come to mind. Jeff Buckley‘s “Hallelujah”, for one. Geri Halliwell‘s “It’s Raining Men”, for another. Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You”, for sure.
Well, a new cover has burst onto the music scene, a cover so good that it makes these aforementioned tracks look amateur and minuscule in comparison: Dr. Doofenshmirtz taking on Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy”. Yes, you read that correctly. A ground-breaking partnership, if I do say so myself.
The voice actor behind Phineas And Ferb‘s Doofenshmirtz, Dan Povenmire, performed a stellar rendition of “Bad Guy” at a Disney Channel holiday party. And when I say rendition, I mean a completely rewritten version from the perspective of Doofenshmirtz. He may be an incompetent evil scientist, yes, but he’s more than competent in his newest profession: SoundCloud muso.
Check out the performance below.
The lyrics are obviously too damn good not to be noted, so here are the lyrics in full, courtesy of Povenmire:
Lab coat, now red my bloody nose
When you visit we come to blows
But first I get caught up in prose
I’m too vociferous.
I cry myself to sleep at night
Tragic backstories full of spite
And every day I get in a fight
With a teal platypus
So you’re a tough guy
A semiaquatic rough guy
Think you’re so hot stuff guy
My evil schemes rebuffed guy
I’m that bad type
Evil science grad type
No love from Dad type
People call me “mad” type
I’m the bad guy
Duh
I’m not really that bad
I guess I’m kinda glad that I can still scare ya’
I’ve got this new inator, I mean,
You don’t know what it does
But maybe that’s cuz
I’m taking over the tristate area.
BRB, learning these by heart so I can flex my Doofenshmirtz/Billie knowledge next time “Bad Guy” comes on at a party. (I will most likely get nothing but odd-stares and silent treatment, but 2020 is the year of being a fearless bitch. Besides, there can be a hundred people in the room, and 99 don’t believe in you, but one will.)
Image: YouTube / Dan Povenmire, AAP Images / Matt Sayles