When I say ‘iconic covers’, there are some pretty outstanding tracks that may come to mind. Jeff Buckley‘s “Hallelujah”, for one. Geri Halliwell‘s “It’s Raining Men”, for another. Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You”, for sure.

Well, a new cover has burst onto the music scene, a cover so good that it makes these aforementioned tracks look amateur and minuscule in comparison: Dr. Doofenshmirtz taking on Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy”. Yes, you read that correctly. A ground-breaking partnership, if I do say so myself.

The voice actor behind Phineas And Ferb‘s Doofenshmirtz, Dan Povenmire, performed a stellar rendition of “Bad Guy” at a Disney Channel holiday party. And when I say rendition, I mean a completely rewritten version from the perspective of Doofenshmirtz. He may be an incompetent evil scientist, yes, but he’s more than competent in his newest profession: SoundCloud muso.

Check out the performance below.

The lyrics are obviously too damn good not to be noted, so here are the lyrics in full, courtesy of Povenmire:

Lab coat, now red my bloody nose

When you visit we come to blows

But first I get caught up in prose

I’m too vociferous.

I cry myself to sleep at night

Tragic backstories full of spite

And every day I get in a fight

With a teal platypus

So you’re a tough guy

A semiaquatic rough guy

Think you’re so hot stuff guy

My evil schemes rebuffed guy

I’m that bad type

Evil science grad type

No love from Dad type

People call me “mad” type

I’m the bad guy

Duh

I’m not really that bad

I guess I’m kinda glad that I can still scare ya’

I’ve got this new inator, I mean,

You don’t know what it does

But maybe that’s cuz

I’m taking over the tristate area.

BRB, learning these by heart so I can flex my Doofenshmirtz/Billie knowledge next time “Bad Guy” comes on at a party. (I will most likely get nothing but odd-stares and silent treatment, but 2020 is the year of being a fearless bitch. Besides, there can be a hundred people in the room, and 99 don’t believe in you, but one will.)