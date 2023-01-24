It’s time to panic (or should I say Panic!) ‘cos Panic! At the Disco have announced they’re hanging up their top hat and putting an end to the band that soundtracked your youth (and for much of us, also adulthood).

Band leader Brendon Urie took to social media to reveal that the group will disband following their upcoming European tour.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote.

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

Urie cited the upcoming birth of his first child as part of the reason behind the abrupt announcement, writing: “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

The post continued: “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

Concluding the post, Urie wrote: “I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”

Panic! At the Disco first got together way back in 2004 in Las Vegas while the group members were in high school.

They were an instant success with their debut album Fever You Can’t Sweat Out in 2005 and have continued to roll out banger after banger since then.

Farewell to a group of legends.