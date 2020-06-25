Thanks for signing up!

Brendon Urie has given Donald Trump a mighty cyber spanking, after finding out that a Panic! At The Disco track had been used for one of Trump’s 2020 re-election rallies.

Following recent footage of Donald Trump, Jr. entering an Arizona rally to the score of “High Hopes”, Urie took to Twitter with some choice words for the Trump Campaign. (Choice words being, “fuck you”.)

“Dear Trump Campaign,” he tweeted. “Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.”

Dear Trump Campaign, Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks,

Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company. — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020

The Panic! lead then embedded a vote registration link, encouraging his followers to use their voice and oust the devil from presidency.

“Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.” (I see what he did, there.)

Here’s the OG footage of Trump, Jr. making his entrance. The fact that Urie has since denounced the use of “High Hopes” makes this video that much more amazing.

Donald Trump, Jr. takes the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, to “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco, further proof I will never escape “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco. pic.twitter.com/YzobIH7UZl — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 23, 2020

Urie now joins a long, long, long list of artists, such as Adele, Rihanna, Elton John and Tom Petty‘s family, who’ve all berated the Trump campaign for using their tunes. Soon he’ll be entering in silence – you love to see it.