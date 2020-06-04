Snapchat has removed Donald Trump from the Discovery section, and will no longer be promoting his account, following his continued racist and violence-provoking rhetoric on social media.

“We are not currently promoting the president’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform,” Snap Inc. confirmed in a statement. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

This follows Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel‘s own statement statement a couple days back, via a memo sent out to all staff. “We simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence,” he wrote, in a 2,000-word stand against racial injustice, “whether they do so on or off our platform.”

He continued: “Our Discover content platform is a curated platform, where we decide what we promote. We have spoken time and again about working hard to make a positive impact, and we will walk the talk with the content we promote on Snapchat. We may continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content that is published on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way.”

Although he didn’t mention Trump in the statement, it was pretty damn telling, given that Twitter recently slapped Trump with a content warning for glorifying violence.

Trump 2020 has since claimed that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” Lol. Love that.