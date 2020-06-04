There’s much to be said about the Federal Government’s latest stimulus package, which is targeted squarely at homeowners looking to renovate their properties.

There are figures to pore over and impacts to consider. Knock-on effects must be taken into account, and, crucially, we need to suss whether handing eligible owner-occupiers a cool $25,000 for home improvements will help Australia avoid some economic doomsday scenarios.

But those are considerations for another article. This one focuses on one very particular aspect of the policy announcement: Prime Minister Scott Morrison‘s press conference, and the fact it was interrupted by a guy who just wanted everyone to get off his fucking lawn.

Speaking to reporters this morning in Googong, NSW, Morrison was interrupted by a local resident who took umbrage at the crowd standing in his front yard.

“Can everyone get off the grass, please?” the man said.

“Hey guys, I’ve just re-seeded that,” he added, pointing to his lawn.

Morrison then waved the assembled reporters off the greenery, sharing a quick thumbs up with the fella.

Earlier, Morrison was welcomed by Fiona Kotvojs, the Liberal Party candidate for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election, who called Googong a “great growth area in our electorate.”

Whether that guy’s front yard turns out to be a great growth area after today’s trampling is yet to be seen.