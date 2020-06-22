Thanks for signing up!

Following Donald Trump‘s abysmal re-election campaign rally turnout in Tulsa, valiant heroes have flooded Twitter feeds to dutifully remind everyone that The Wiggles sold out the same venue back in ’09.

Yep, that’s right – 11 years ago, as part of their Go Bananas Live Tour in the US, ye ol’ Wiggles sold out the entire 19,000-capacity BOK Center, Tulsa Today reported. Fast forward to present day, and the US President only managed an estimated 6,200 in attendance.

There are obviously various factors that we could consider (like TikTokers and K-pop stans heroically sabotaging the rally’s attendance) or we could just take a moment of silence to commemorate The Wiggles’ profound influence on us all. They did that.

BREAKING: Trump filled less than a third of seating capacity at his rally last night. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 21, 2020

Following the news that precisely fuck all people attended the rally, an unironic Wiggles stan account made the following comparison…

the wiggles concert vs trump rally pic.twitter.com/HHizW9eDmo — Tyler (@Tyler_Wiggle) June 21, 2020

And that was it – The Wiggles began trending on Twitter (under ‘politics’, of all places).

The Wiggles sold out that arena… the fucking Wiggles — Harbinger of Mundane (@Ant_F3ltz) June 21, 2020

Although the Wiggles concert image being used for the comparison seems to be taken from a Perth concert back in 2012, the iconic foursome did still manage to sell out the BOK Center… and that is something that Trump will never know.

Anthony “Blue Wiggle” Field, also jumped on the Wiggles-frothing bandwagon, noting that they “had a better light show”. Very true.

“Free Fruit Salad for everyone is our message!”

To be fair , we had a better light show! https://t.co/MDTXeIECos — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) June 21, 2020

First time in Wiggle History we have trended in Politics! Free Fruit Salad for everyone is our message! https://t.co/bB4j2TO9Gg — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) June 21, 2020

What a fine Monday this has turned out to be.

Since The Wiggles is trending, I'd thought I'd share this beautiful image pic.twitter.com/QivKB5V933 — trackmaster boco (@TrackmasterBoco) June 21, 2020

Stream “Fruit Salad” and “Hot Potato” for clear skin, nostalgic endorphins and sold-out convention centres.