Matty Healy & The 1975 Could Be Facing Legal Action Over Same-Sex Kiss At Malaysian Festival

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy could be facing legal action after he shared an on-stage smooch with the band’s bass player Ross MacDonald during the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, effectively cancelling the remainder of the festival.

The cancellation of the festival was not only devastating to punters who missed out on seeing some of their favourite acts, but financially devastating for vendors, other bands, and the festival promoters Future Sound Asia.



According to Billboard, all artists who perform in Malaysia must agree to performance guidelines which outline what can be worn on stage, what they can say about the government and even how musicians can interact with fans.



Wan Alman, the director of Future Sound Asia, said the cancellation of the event left the festival in financial ruins and claimed that prior to arriving in Malaysia for the gig, Healy’s manager had “acknowledged in writing that Matty Healy would adhere to all the local guidelines and regulations” before his performance.



Despite this agreement, Healy decided to make a statement against the oppressive LGBTQIA+ laws held by the country. Now, Healy and The 1975 are banned from performing in Malaysia ever again.

While Alman says his company, Future Sound Asia, is considering pursuing legal action against the band to make up for their financial losses, Malaysian lawyer, Mathew Thomas Philip, is already working with a group of lawyers to put together a pro bono class action lawsuit on behalf of Malaysian artists and vendors against the band.

“We are putting our hearts and minds to improve the first working draft of the class action,” he said in a Facebook statement on Sunday.

“If there is any further information that you may possess and which may have a bearing on the suit against The 1975, such as the location of their assets, please contact our pro bono team.”

Along with Healy’s pash with MacDonald, he also went on an expletive-driven rant about the anti-LGBTQIA+ laws held in Malaysia.

“Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I am fucking furious,” he said.

“And that’s not fair on you, ‘cos you’re not representative of you government. ‘Cos you are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Shortly after the incident, the festival released a statement cancelling the remaining two days of the festival.

Since his protest, Healy has been called out by the queer community in Malaysia for his “white saviour” approach, labelling it “white performative activism.”



In a time where the LGBTQIA+ community in Malaysia is often persecuted by the extremely conservative Pan-Islamic Party (PAS), many critique Healy’s antics as only making the situation worse. Because while displays of same-sex activity can be punishable in Malaysia, Healy can jump on a plane, sip some more free wine and not worry about facing the ramifications of his actions. Whereas for queer people in Malaysia, the threat of persecution for their love is very real.





In reality, Healy’s speech does nothing. It didn’t fix the conservative laws. Nor did it do anything to help make queer people feel supported under an oppressive government. Even if he had the best of intentions, all his virtue signalling really did was cancel an opportunity for young people to express themselves and listen to artists and acts that bring them joy.



