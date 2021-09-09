Kia ora friends, family and everyone else in-between, I come bringing joyous fkn news. Lorde has blessed us with a Māori version of her recently released album ‘Solar Power’, and the songs are simply transcendent. I had no idea she could sing in Māori, but I am in love.

The new EP from Lorde is called ‘Te Ao Mārama’, and includes 5 tracks from ‘Solar Power’ translated and sung in Māori. Needless to say, it’s pretty fkn sick to hear Lorde sing in this beautiful language, and boy can she do so very well.

The five tracks covered are album opener ‘The Path’, huge hit ‘Solar Power’, my personal fave ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’, ‘Fallen Fruit’ and album closer ‘Oceanic Feeling’.

Lyrics have been translated by lecturer Hēmi Kelly, who also adds his pipes to the backing vocals alongside Bic Runga and Hana Mereraiha (he’s got singing and teaching skills).

You can listen to the simply divine version of ‘Solar Power’ right here.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any fkn better, all proceeds from the new EP will go straight to two NZ-based charities.

The first is Forest and Bird, an organisation that specialises in the protection of NZ’s indigenous flora and fauna, and the second is Te Hua o Te Kawariki Charitable Trust, a group that developed and runs the Manea centre, which you can read all about here.

Now if you need me I’m going to be streaming this simply delightful piece of work from Lorde and soaking in the run rays on my balcony. For her to bring such incredible Māori representation to the forefront in the pop music world is incredible, and we simply must stan.

Fuck it, here’s another perfect track from the new EP. Somehow, it’s even more serene than the original. I am levitating.

You can peep the tickets and dates for Lorde’s Solar Power tour right here, if you haven’t already. I’m just praying she whips out one of these EP versions of the songs. Seeing these live would just about end me.