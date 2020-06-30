Our quintessential queens of positivity, Lizzo and Queer Eye’s Fab Five, have gone and done a fabulous music video together and I’m all kinds of obsessed.

The video for Lizzo’s song ‘Soulmate’, which premiered on her YouTube channel, features her and the Queer Eye gang in animated form, as they bop their way through a colourful world.

Catch the vid below:

The Queer Eye bbs shared the exciting news on their ‘gram, writing: “MAJOR NEWS. We’ve kept this secret for FAR TOO LONG. The Fab 5 + @lizzobeeating, our self-care queen, collabed on the hottest project you never knew you needed. The “Soulmate” Lyric Video is out now on YouTube. Make sure you love yourself by watching RIGHT NOW ???????? (link in bio!!!!!)”

They later added, “Still cannot get over the instantly ???????????????????????? “Soulmate” Lyric Video with @lizzobeeating!!!! What were your favourite moments? (Link in bio if you still need to watch!) ????”