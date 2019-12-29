The Lorne leg of Falls Festival may have been cancelled, but all hope is not lost for Yungblud and Halsey fans because both artists have already announced last-minute side shows to make it up to disappointed fans.

In case you missed it, Falls Festival was officially cancelled on Sunday morning due to extreme weather and fire risk. The last three days of the four-day festival have been axed, with punters having until 9am on Monday December 30th to leave the festival grounds.

“It is with a heavy heart we have had to cancel the remaining days of The Falls Festival in Lorne due to the predicted extreme weather conditions forecast for Monday December 30th in the Otways and surrounding region, creating a risk to health and safety due to potential fires, smoke, severe winds and tree hazards. The decision has not been made lightly, our patron and staff safety is our priority.”

Although Falls Fest organisers have undoubtedly done the right thing by cancelling the event and prioritising patron safety, fans are understandably disappointed.

READ MORE Falls Fest Lorne Cancels Remaining Days Due To Predicted Extreme Weather And Fire Risk

But in a rare turn of events, both Halsey and Yungblud have pulled together replacement shows early enough for Falls Fest punters to send of 2019 to the sweet, sweet sounds of their favourite artists.

Unfortunately, the two uber-talented musicians are performing at separate venues, but if you’re lucky you could still catch both of them.

Just hours after the Falls Fest was cancelled, Yungblud took to social media to announce two shows at The Tote in Melbourne tonight.

For a $5 donation to the Rural Fire Service, you can catch him at either 7.30 for the under 18 show, or at 9pm for the 18+ event.

Meanwhile, Halsey has taken to Twitter to announce a last-minute gig at The Forum in Melbourne.

TONIGHT i’m playing a good old fashioned dirty show in MELBOURNE! i told you i’d come thru. LORNE falls ticket holders get PRIORITY access to the box office tonight, but anyone can come. all profits are going to fire relief. DRIVE ON UP AND LETS DO THIS! pic.twitter.com/nfLDeZX14Z — h (@halsey) December 29, 2019

Tickets will set you back $30, with Lorne Falls Fest ticket holders getting priority access at 6pm before the box office opens to the general public at 7pm tonight.

All profits from Halsey’s show will be donated directly to the Country Fire Authority.

Whether you were planning on hitting up Falls Fest or not, here’s your chance to score some dirt-cheap tickets to see huge artists AND give back to charity.

It’s a Sunday night, we’re all in that weird haze between Christmas and New Years. If you’re not working, you likely have nothing planned except a date with Netflix and your cat. You really have no excuse NOT to hit up at least one of these gigs.

Go on, get!