Halsey has spoken out after the cancellation of the Lorne leg of Falls Festival, telling fans she is “devastated” she won’t get to play for them, and promising to make other arrangements if she can.

Earlier today, Falls announced the cancellation of the remaining Lorne dates, saying that fire danger and extreme weather predictions in Victoria’s Otways region make it too dangerous to go ahead.

Halsey, who was due to headline tonight, took to her Instagram stories to address disappointed punters, saying:

“Hey guys, I just woke up and I saw that Lorne Falls Festival has been cancelled. Obviously I’m super devastated, because I came all the way here and was really excited to play the show and see you guys, and it sucks, but I’m also happy because it’s important that Falls is keeping you guys safe in regards to extreme weather and the potential fires.”

Halsey went on to tell fans:

“With that being said, I know how devastated some of you are, and you guys mean the world to me, so I am going to do everything in my power to try and find some way to make it up to you. Your safety is my number one importance, but I also really hate disappointing you.” “I just woke up, I’m going to get to work on figuring something out, sit tight if you can.”

Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Of Monsters And Men, Peking Duk, PNAU, Lewis Capaldi, Banks, Playboy Carti and Halsey were among many artists still due to play at Lorne in coming days.

Organisers released a statement this morning, expressing their regret at the cancellation, and advising punters on how refunds will be processed.

Falls Festival events in Byron, Marion Bay and Fremantle are unaffected.