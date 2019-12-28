Falls Festival in Lorne, Victoria has cancelled its remaining days due to predicted extreme weather conditions in the Otways, with full refunds available to punters.

In a statement this morning, festival organisers said:

“It is with a heavy heart we have had to cancel the remaining days of The Falls Festival in Lorne due to the predicted extreme weather conditions forecast for Monday December 30th in the Otways and surrounding region, creating a risk to health and safety due to potential fires, smoke, severe winds and tree hazards. The decision has not been made lightly, our patron and staff safety is our priority.” “Forecasted conditions have gotten significantly worse in the past 12 hours, with information coming to light that has not been available to us before the event kicked off on December 28th. After consultation with local and regional fire authorities and other emergency stakeholders, it is clear that we have no other option. While conditions are fine at time of writing, we are taking the opportunity to move everyone offsite safely and in good time.”

Falls Festival events in Byron, Marion Bay and Fremantle are unaffected.

Falls Fest in Lorne was slated to span four days, from Saturday December 28 to Tuesday December 31, but organisers say that gates to the event will close at 9am on Monday December 30th.

“For those 9,000 currently staying onsite we ask you calmly pack up your campsite and return to your place of origin. There is no need to rush, please ensure you have a sober driver. TAC will have breath testing facilities set up on site for drivers from the Vanessa Bus in the Main Arena.” “All traffic will exit via Mt Sabine and Deans Marsh Rds onto the Princes Highway. The Great Ocean road is at capacity, please do not return into Lorne or other coastal townships as they are all subject to the same extreme weather conditions. Do not look to camp in the Otways or any forested area, as the fire risk is extreme and there are forecast wind gusts of 90 – 100km per hour with possible lightning.”

Food, medical and sanitary facilities will remain open all day today, December 29, however music and bars will not be operating.

Those driving to the festival are asked to return home or seek temporary accommodation with family or friends. An information centre for punters will be set up in Geelong.

All ticket purchasers to the Lorne 2019 event will receive a full refund including booking and payment processing fees. Refunds will be processed from Monday, and for any questions, organisers say to contact Moshtix directly.

Secret Sounds CEO Jessica Ducrou said of the cancellation:

“We are gutted to make this call but the safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our main priority. We would like to thank our regional emergency management team, Surf Coast Council, SES, Police and CFA for their support and advice during this time. We would also like to thank our Falls family who work year round and over the last few weeks who have put their heart and soul into Falls Lorne, we are forever grateful. Please take care getting home safely.”