It looks like Hailee Steinfeld is about to kick of 2020 by supplying you with your go-to breakup song, Wrong Direction.

The 23-year-old artist shared the words “wrong direction” scribbled across a piece of white paper on social media on Monday with a link to pre-save her new song.

“1/1,” she captioned the post on both Instagram and Twitter.

Fans were quick to assume that “wrong direction” is a breakup song about Steinfeld’s uber-famous ex Niall Horan. Although she’s yet to confirm anything of the sort, it doesn’t take a genius to decipher that “wrong direction” is *likely* referring to her 1D ex.

The pair dated for a total of 10 months last year before splitting in late 2018.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2018 that the couple, who had been romantically involved since February, had separated.

Although Niall and Hailee never officially confirmed the relationship, Steinfeld did share how it felt to “fall in love” with someone (*cough* Niall Horan *cough*).

“When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy,” she told Cosmopolitan in December 2018.

Niall reportedly took inspiration from his breakup with Steinfeld for his latest track Put A Little Love On Me, which was released earlier this year. And now we’re finally going to hear Hailee’s side of the story.

The new song comes after Hailee shared that she’s been entirely dedicated to working on new music ever since she wrapped the first season of her new show, Dickinson.

Honestly, all musicians should be forced to date each other so we get twice the amount of breakup bangers. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.

The track is set to be released on New Years Day (January 1 2020), so it looks like it’s going to be new year, new me in 2020.