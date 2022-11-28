The top end of 2023 is getting hotter by the day and today is no exception because the lineup for For The Love festival has landed. It’s got a pretty stellar run of artists for the February tour and it’s all headlined by none other than Charli XCX and Duke Dumont.

For The Love festival has locked in a bunch of legends to hit the stage alongside these two huge international headliners including British house duo Snakehips and a bunch of exceptional Aussie talent like Budjerah, Kye, Sumner, Jade Zoe and Cosmo’s Midnight.

Honestly, this sounds like such a stunning waterside party, the east coast (and Perth) isn’t going to know what hit it over February and March next year.

The festival is set to kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday, February 25 before skipping down to Wollongong and Melbourne. It’ll then wind up in Perth on March 5 to really kick off the autumn months with a bang.

Knowing that Charli XCX is going to play a fkn music festival in my university town has absolutely sent me. I legit lived around the corner from Thomas Dalton park in Fairy Meadow and now the Miss Vroom Vroom Boom Clap is playing there? Huge. Unfathomable. Let’s ride.

Tickets for all the shows are on sale from 4pm AEDT on December 1 and you can sign up for a cheeky presale over on the For The Love website right now.

So go right ahead and consult with both your group chat and your diary because this is one festival to make some room in your already-busy calendar for. Good luck and we’ll see you front left for a big boogie.

For The Love Festival 2023

Saturday 25th February

Doug Jennings Park

Gold Coast Qld

Sunday 26th February

Thomas Dalton Park

Wollongong NSW

Saturday 4th March

Catani Gardens

Melbourne Vic

Sunday 5th March

Taylor Reserve

Perth WA