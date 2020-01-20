If you’ve been hanging out for Charli XCX to play some sideshows in Australia while she’s here for Laneway Festival, bow howdy are you in luck my friend. The lineups for the official after parties have dropped, and Charli’s playing a couple of sneaky sets along the way.

Charli XCX is headlining both Sydney and Melbourne afterparty ‘fun-raisers’ at Oxford Art Factory and The Night Cat respectively, with a live set from Oliver Tree and DJ sets from Ocean Alley, Half Queen, Savti Systems + Friends, and Laneway DJs at OAF and One Million Infinity DJs and more in Melb.

Brisbane’s copping a cheeky live set from the Sunny Coast’s best boys, The Chats, alongside Omar Apollo and DJ sets from Cub Sport and Half Queen, while Adelaide’s got The Chats and West Thebarton on the ones and twos. Finally in Fremantle, you’ll be treated to a live set from Spacey Jane, with KUÇKA and POND on the dinner plates.

Tickets are on sale now at the Laneway Festival site, so if you’re keen to keep the party kicking (or you can’t make the festival but still wanna have a rage) head on over and grab yourself a ticket. All the proceeds will be donated to bushfire relief efforts, so you can party with a sense of purpose this year.