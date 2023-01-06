The ARIA-winning Empire of the Sun has just announced its Aussie tour dates for 2023 and we are fangin’ to see these futuristic musos in the flesh once again.

The duo comprised of Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore will be busting out its unique brand of live performance in Brisbane, Sydney and as part of the Now And Again Festival in Melbourne in 2023.

Empire be hitting the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Feb 22, Brisbane’s The Fortitude Music Hall Brisbane on Feb 25 and Werribee Racecourse for the Melbourne slot.

It honestly feels like an eternity since Empire of the Sun crushers graced our local stages and turns out it most definitely has.

The last time the musos performed in their homeland was 2017 and since then, they’ve been lucky enough to smash out killer gigs at Coachella and Ultra Festival in Korea.

Before the duo went globetrotting, its debut album Walking On A Dream picked up eight ARIA Awards (including Best Album, Best Single and Best Group), two APRA Awards, surpassed double platinum ARIA sales and produced multiple successful singles. Not bad. Not bad at all.

We’d also be remiss not to acknowledge that this tour announcement aligns almost perfectly with the viral AF Fitzroy Garage Party TikTok saga.

For those who need a reminder, Empire of the Sun’s banger “We Are The People” became the soundtrack for many of the parodies (and of course, the original vid).

The viral phenomenon caused everyone to remember that the track was undoubtedly what a Triple J presenter might refer to as an absolute “tuna sandwich”.

Perhaps the entire garage sesh was just a guerrilla marketing campaign for Empire’s return?

If this is the case, mad respect. If not, ’tis the happiest of accidents.

Tickets for Brisbane and Sydney 2023 tour dates will be available to book via the band’s website.

Frontier pre-sale begins Jan 9 at midday local time. General tickies will be available the following day on Jan 10 at 1pm local time.

Melbourne tickets are already on sale and are nearly all gone so run, don’t walk (on a dream).